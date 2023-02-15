Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is no less than an internet sensation. Even before stepping into the world of glamour, she enjoys a massive fan following of 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Not only that, she also has a number of fan accounts to her credit. Every time she posts a photo on social media it goes viral in no time for all the right reasons. However, on the personal front, she’s grabbing headlines for allegedly dating the Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

We have often seen the cricketer being linked to the name. It began making headlines when he was spotted having leisure time with B-Town actress Sara Ali Khan. While at first many thought the latter is dating later it was said that it’s not Khan, it’s Tendulkar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While it is yet to be clear if Shubman Gill is dating Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar, fans are however convinced that his latest V-Day post has a huge Miss Tendulkar connection. On the love day which is celebrated across the globe, Gill took to his Instagram and shared a dapper picture of himself in which fans have a Sara Tendulkar connection.

Netizens have dug an old photo of Sara Tendulkar which seems to be from the same café that they had allegedly gone on a date to. While both of them share their solo photos, it’s the same background that has got netizens convinced. Sara shared the photo on July 5, 2021.

Commenting on their photos one wrote, “left wali ladki dono photo mein same hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

While another wrote on Shubman Gill’s photo, “Konsi wali saara ne photo click Kiya hai” “if this doesn’t prove that he’s still dating sara tendulkar, nothing else does. always supporting you guys,” said another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on their photos? Do let us know!

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: RRR Is Reportedly Re-Releasing In Overseas Territories, To Cover A Distance Of 36 Crores To Beat KGF Chapter 2 At The Worldwide Box Office?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News