Shubman Gill is one of the most popular and budding cricket players in the world right now. While the fans are currently going gaga over his century in the third ODI with New Zealand that took place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, netizens on Twitter have got our attention. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was one of the attendees in the stadium when Shubman scored the century and fans on the microblogging site are now going crazy and trending Sara Tendulkar there along with the cricketer as they’re allegedly dating each other right now. Scroll below to take a look at some of the reactions below.

For those of you who don’t know, Shubman scored 126 runs on 63 balls. Also, this isn’t the first time that netizens are teasing the cricketer with Sara’s name on social media, a while ago when he scored a century, the fans were loudly chanting ‘Sara’ from the stands in the stadium and also noted Virat Kohli’s reaction to this on the camera.

Now coming back to the topic, as Shubman Gill scored a century against New Zealand with a smashing score of 126 runs, Sachin Tendulkar was also seated in the stadium with Roger Binny and Jay Shah.

Twitter is now flooded with memes on the same and netizens are calling Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill’s father-in-law amid his dating rumours with master blaster’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Take a look at the reactions below:

In match Sachin Tendulkar present.

GILL : Sasurji Aye He To Disappoint Nahi kar sakte he .😂😂 — Smit P (@SmitPat42265121) February 1, 2023

Gill: Sasur k samne perform karne ka ghamand hai 🔥 — Bhavik (@bhavik_08) February 1, 2023

Sara earlier : Abba nahi maanenge

Sara Right now : Abba ab khud bolenge 😂😂 — Utkarsh (@justutkthings) February 1, 2023

Sara-ka-Sara dhyan Gill ke uper (iykyk) 🤭 — Kartikey Mishra (@Kartikey2207) February 1, 2023

Shubman rishta pakka karke manega 🤭🤭 — Äßhishek Çhåudhary💫 (@Abhi_c700) February 1, 2023

Jay shah to Sachin Tendulkar toh sir rishita pakka samjhe 😂😂♥️♥️ — Lokesh Gupta (@LokeshG18832936) February 1, 2023

Toh rishta pakka?? — Uday Pawar (@_UdaySpeaks_) February 1, 2023

ab to rishta pakka samajh hi lo 🤭 — Sumit (@iDopeDude) February 1, 2023

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar on Twitter after Shubman Gill scored a century in a recent match? Tell us in the space below.

