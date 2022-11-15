There have been a lot of rumours rife about the dating life of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Several leaked pictures and videos claim she’s dating Shubman Gill. The cricketer has finally broken his silence during his appearance at a chat show and below are all the details you need to know.

As most know, for a long-time, the gossip mill suggested that Shubman was involved with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. It was a video from the renowned restaurant Bastian that witnessed the brewing romance between Khan and the cricketer. Later, they were even spotted in a flight and exiting a hotel together.

Shubman Gill recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes’s chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan. During his conversation, the cricketer was asked about who according to him is the fittest female actor in Bollywood. He did not take a lot of time and was prompt enough to answer “Sara Ali Khan.”

He was then asked about the dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan. Shubman Gill responded, “Maybe.” The host Sonam responded asking “Sara ka sara sach bolo” which made the cricketer answer, “Sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not.”

Well, he isn’t denying the rumours. Do we need any more hints?

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan had made a lot of noise over her past relationship with actor Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar claims she manifested it on his Koffee With Karan couch but the happiness didn’t stay for too long. The couple began dating on the sets of Love Aaj Kal and parted ways soon after the release.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-untitled film.

