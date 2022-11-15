Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl on November 6, 2022, at HN Reliance Hospital and announced the good news to their fans through a joint statement on social media. While the couple enjoys their parenthood with their newly born baby girl, Ranbir’s trainer recently made a surprising revelation about the actor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor earlier took to Instagram and penned a note announcing the birth of their baby girl. While sharing a picture of a lion, a lioness and their cub, they wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed parents!!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE Alia and Ranbir.” (sic)

On the other hand, Ranbir’s trainer Drew Neal took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself standing next to the actor. In the caption, he revealed that the actor probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby girl and added how he still didn’t skip a beat. While signing off, he congratulated Alia and Ranbir on becoming parents.

He wrote, “This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session Congratulations once again @aliaabhatt @ranbir_kapoooor #mondaymotivation #noexcuses #coach #health #fitness #ranbirkapoor” (sic)

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also be a part of the American spy thriller Heart of Stone. On the other hand, Ranbir is gearing up for a couple of movies namely Rocket Gang, and Animal along with an untitled film by Luv Ranjan.

