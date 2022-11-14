Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is returning to direction after his last outing ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with his next movie which has quite a long title. Titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film is about what Karan and the Indian audience love at large – a love story.

The ensemble film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles – and has love story is literally in the title itself, has finally got a release date. KJo took to social media and announced that they have set the film’s release date for April next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share the news of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s release date. He shared a long note on his Instagram which stated: “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home – the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has other elements of a quintessential Karan Johar film as well — an ensemble and a lot of drama is expected. For the unversed, besides Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the KJO directorial also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The note further read: “The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It’s that time again to huddle with your family and friends, buy popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar added: “We’re overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform … Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

Prior to announcing the release date of the film, Karan posted a poem on his Instagram Stories, to reveal some interesting facts about the star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and has Pritam as the music director and Amitabh Bhattacharya as the lyricist.

The poem translated to “Love will be revived after 7 years with music by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya matching his tune. Alia will star in the film and Ranveer will have a blast, what a pair, what a film.” It concluded by noting: “Jaya will be in an unseen avatar and you will fall in love with Shabana. Dharmendra’s swag is still intact, we are coming and this is a fact. So wait for the evening for my message. This film is for every age group – young ones to senior citizens).”

Get ready to witness the love of Rocky and Rani with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in theatres in April 2023.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Shamed Malaika Arora For Flaunting Her Deep Neckline While Posing With Her Son Arhaan: “This Is Modern Indian Mother…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram