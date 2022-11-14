After basking in the success of his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is once again grabbing headlines for all professional reasons. For the past few days, the actor is in the news as he’s rumoured to be headlining the third instalment of the much-loved franchise Hera Pheri. The film which starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, is one of the iconic instalments which enjoy a massive fan following.

Earlier it was reported that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is likely to replace the superstar and will step into the shoes of Raju in the film.

But looks like all these rumours are untrue! If the latest reports are to be believed then Kartik Aaryan won’t be replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. Yes, you heard that is true! As per the latest reports, the actor will be introduced as a new character in the new instalment. The report states the Raju character has been dropped completely.

A source close to the development revealed to ETimes that once it was established that Akshay would no longer be part of the Hera Pheri franchise, his character Raju was dropped completely. The source further stated that the third instalment of Hera Pheri won’t have Akshay’s character while Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a new character which will be introduced.

Recently, Akshay Kumar appeared at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit where he was seen sharing the stage with Ram Charan. At the same event, the superstar was asked to react to the rumours of him backing out from the much-loved franchise. He told the host, “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

Further citing creative differences as the reason, Akshay Kumar said, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with teh fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out.”

Coming back as of now there’s no confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

