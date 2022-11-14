SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is breaking every record possible, ever since it’s release, and the lead actors of the film are still basking in the glory. One of the most successful films of 2022 has to be RRR. It’s still minting money at the box office and last night at an event, one of the leads, South megastar Ram Charan shared some BTS of the film. While doing so, he candidly pulled Akshay Kumar’s legs. Scroll below to get the scoop.

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli has finally confirmed RRR’s return after it’s massive success. He shared that RRR 2 will be coming to our screens as his father has started to write the script.

Last night at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Ram Charan graced the event, along with other superstars, including Akshay Kumar. When he was asked about the opening scene, Ram jokingly mentioned Akshay Kumar’s name and shared, “Certain movies will finish in that much time, Akshay sir finished a movie in 40 days or so I heard. We shot the scene for 35 days with nearly 3000 to 4000 people. I have had a dust allergy since childhood, in fact, I had even undergone a sinus surgery. Look at my fate, I had to work in dust for 35 days.”

Further, talking about how pandemic cursed the box office for the films, Ram Charan mentioned, “We all have to rethink and restructure from the film making level too. We all have to pitch in this big game. Good films, good stories will drive people to the theatres. We have all become one unit. There is no south or north. It’s Indian Cinema now. It’s high time our cinemas went beyond our states. I am glad it is reaching everyone now. I want to work with directors in Gujarat, Bengal. The love we receive from our fans is really overwhelming. As actors, not just entertaining people, we even have a huge responsibility on our shoulders. Stardom is a responsibility.”

For those who do not know, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithiviraj was shot in 42 days, however, it sinked at the box office with a massive loss. Talking about the film’s shooting schedule, Akki had revealed in an interview as mentioned in Indian Express, “We finished the film in 42 days. Come on time and leave on time, then film completes on time. It was because of pandemic that the film got delayed, otherwise, the film would have released long back.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Ram Charan’s candidness? Let us know!

