Prabhas Ignoring Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit For Siddharth Anand's Film, Might Face A Big Dent?

Pan India star Prabhas is one of the most loved actors in the country. His recent films Saaho, and Radhe Shyam has failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the unsuccessful films did not affect his popularity. In fact, the actor is having multiple projects in the pipeline. Now speculations claim that all is not well between Telugu superstar and Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

His film Salaar, which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel, is one of the much-awaited films. The Baahubali star has wrapped up more than fifty percent of its shooting. Another much-awaited film Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller Project K starring the 43-year-old actor in the lead is also moving at a fast pace.

As reported by Filmy Focus, Prabhas was supposed to begin shooting for a project titled, Spirit under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga by mid-2023. However, the project did not been kick-started yet. The unexpected project, director Maruthi’s film, has come under his list.

The Telugu star even began the shoot for Maruthi’s film in October for nearly a week. Now he is shooting for Salaar and from next month he will resume a new schedule for Nag Ashwin’s Project K. He will then focus on Maruthi’s project and plan to wrap up the shooting part as early as possible starting in January.

The report claims that speculations are rife that Prabhas is keen on joining forces with Bollywood director Siddharth Anand for an actioner and is ignoring Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

