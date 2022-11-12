Raveena Tandon has been mesmerizing us with her acting chops since 1991 in Patthar Ke Phool. As they say, “ageing like a fine wine” is what perfectly describes her. KGF Chapter 2 was her last project that left us bowled. But the actress is currently calling out the disparity between male actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and female stars like Madhuri Dixit in Bollywood.

As most know, Raveena has been one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. She was never insecure about her ‘stardom’ and only took projects that she really believed in. But the actress is irked with the concept of calling veteran divas like Madhuri Dixit “star of the 90s” while nothing of sorts is used for Aamir or Salman.

Raveena Tandon shared her thoughts at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 and said, “When Aamir takes a break of 2-3 years and comes back with a movie, you don’t call it his comeback. You don’t say ‘superstar of the 90s’ Aamir Khan is with us today.’ Hum bhi lagatar kaam hi karte aarae hain (We have been working regularly too). But I see so many articles in media about ‘superstar of the 90s’ Madhuri Dixit is now doing this.”

Raveena Tandon also pointed out that Madhuri Dixit has been working for a very long time, so what is the need of terming her “star of the 90s”? She demanded an end to the disparity in Bollywood as she pointed out, “You never said this about Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt. So, we need to end this disparity.”

Well, we totally agree with the statement made by KGF Chapter 2 actress.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Ghudchadi, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar among many others.

