Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya have often collaborated and given blockbuster films. In fact, Barjatya’s 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya turned out to be a breakthrough for Salman. The two last collaborated for the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Since then there were several rumours of the superstar reuniting with Barjatya doing rounds. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the official announcement about the collaboration with bated breath. Now Salman has addressed the rumours. Scroll down to know more.

Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai is all set to release on big screen this week and a premiere was held on Wednesday night. During the event, Salman Khan walked the red carpet with the filmmaker. As reported by Indian Express, both stars were asked about the two reuniting for a film. Barjatya replied, “Prem will return,” and added, “title registered.”

Dabangg Khan then said, “Prem will return and he will make sure that he gets married too. Inhone picture ka title bhi announce bhi kar diya, Prem Ki Shaadi.” Rajshri Productions’ head honcho further revealed that he was writing for a film with Salman in focus during the pandemic. However, the filmmaker said that it will take time to finalise the story.

Sooraj Barjatya said, “Honestly there are months when we don’t talk or meet. He is also busy; I keep to myself when I am writing. But we keep talking and he keeps encouraging me to make more films. He keeps encouraging me to make more family films. He says, ‘Let’s make what we used to make, bring back that.’ He trusts me with family films. Essentially, if you ask me, he is a family guy. If you go into the core of Salman Khan, what he projects sometimes is something else because essentially, he is that elder son who loves his brothers, sisters and respects his parents so much. I have never seen someone more respectful than him.”

