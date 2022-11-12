Cinema-goers all across the world have been waiting with bated breath to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screens. Yes, we’ve seen him in bits and pieces in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Brahmastra but is it enough? It’s been 4 years since SRK witnessed the Zero debacle and decided to take a sabbatical. But he’s finally returning with Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Zero turned out to be a huge flop despite its thunderous start at the box office. While the star cast of SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif was a massive flop at the ticket windows, its storyline especially the second half was a major turndown. While that’s that, what we can’t wait for is his comeback film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan graced the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. The superstar was felicitated with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award and even spoke to journalist Faye D’Souza there.

Asked whether he’s nervous about his upcoming releases, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I don’t think I need to be nervous, they are all going to be superhit films.” He further explained why his statement is not ‘arrogant’. “That’s the belief I sleep with, I wake up with and that’s the belief that makes the 57-year-old me do stunts, and work 18 hours a day. If I did not have that belief that I am making a product that lots of people are going to like then I won’t be able to do it. So. it’s not an arrogant statement, this is what I like to believe. It’s a child-like belief that ‘look, I have prepared my best, I have done my best I am going to pass with flying colours.’”

Shah Rukh Khan even added that he always had self-confidence ever since he was a child. “I remember acing my mathematics exam. I remember doing very well and as the result, I got 3 out of 100. But I thought I had really done well.” Shah Rukh spoke about the inherent uncertainty surrounding a film’s success. He added, “Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero. Sometimes my efforts come to the fore and there is a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,” added the actor.

We’re super excited for Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. How about you?

