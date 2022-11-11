Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK never leaves a chance to take a dig at Bollywood actors, directors, and films. Recently, we brought you a couple of his Tweets where he took a jibe at Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity and compared it with Pulkit Samrat’s. The self-proclaimed critic has been behind SRK and his upcoming film Pathaan even after apologizing to the superstar and lending his full support for his upcoming film.

The self-claimed critic recently said that SRK became a superstar by doing films that were remakes of Hollywood films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now after Bollywood, KRK has now moved to the South and launched a fresh attack on ace director SS Rajamouli. Taking to Twitter, the Deshdrohi actor posted a video that is a collage of Baahubali’s scenes which are similar to the scenes from Hollywood films like Avengers, Avatar and The Myth among others. The critic claimed that the RRR director has copied ‘each and every scene’ from these ‘foreign films.’

KRK captioned the video, “This is the copy universe of so-called genius director @ssrajamouli! He does copy each scene from foreign films.”

This is the copy universe of so called genius director @ssrajamouli! He does copy each scene from foreign films. pic.twitter.com/slryZwdnlM — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 11, 2022

However soon after it Tweeted, netizens bashed KRK and said one can’t call similar action scenes copied. A user wrote, “Searching Similar Frames and saying it as copy… Some of the films released after baahubali… No Logic in the Video.” While another said, “Running, Climbing hill etc all r copies?? What’s the other way to do it… so basically we should completely remove all these scenes from upcoming movies. lol FYI many of these were shot in 2014,2013 and Hollywood movies quoted were released much later.”

Cry more…man..😂u can't touch his feet also — #SRI..⏏️ (@Srinath25751153) November 11, 2022

Atleast he tried and get succeed.. — Divya Mishra (@divmishra543) November 11, 2022

Many a times rajamouli said some Hollywood films are his inspiration for his movies. But the abv doesn't look a copy. Rajamoulis version was completely different even if there r similarities. Btw why u r so jealous of ssr? Look at his craze in usa for his rrr and bahubali🙏 — Srinivas (@YoursSrinivas) November 11, 2022

Earlier Tweeting about Shah Rukh Khan, KRK wrote, “I can say with full confidence, Ki Agar #SRK in entry Bollywood Main Aaj Hoti, Toh SRK Bhi Utna Hi Bada Super star Hota, Jitna Ki Pulkit Samrat. SRK was lucky to get launch in the era of #GemsOfBollywood #GemsOfCopywood.”

SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali and Baahubali 2 were one of the most watched and loved larger-than-life spectacles which had turned out to be box office blockbusters.

Must Read: KRK Takes A Jibe At Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor For Welcoming Daughter Within 7 Months, Netizens React “Karan Johar Has Already Signed Her For SOTY 7”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram