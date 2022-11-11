Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently garnering immense love from their fans for becoming parents of a baby girl. While the fans gush over the new parents, an old video of Sharmila Tagore recently surfaced online which depicted the veteran actor expressing her opinion on which actor should be playing her role in her late husband’s biopic.

The Padma Bhushan awardee Sharmila Tagore is among the iconic actors in the industry who has proved her acting mettle in a variety of movies. Some of her best films are Nirjan Saikate, Aradhana, Safar, Mausam, Sunny, and Abar Aranye, among others.

According to Reddit, Sharmila Tagore once interacted with the media during an event. When asked whether she would want a biopic to be made on her husband Mansoor Ali Khan, she replied that she would think about it only when someone would direct it with proper research. Sharmila Tagore went on to reflect on the journey of her late husband and said, “Yes, of course I would like a movie to be made on Mansoor Ali Khan. If someone really directs it properly, and with proper research, I think I would like it. I think his life has got a lot of things, about the accident, about losing his father and playing cricket with such a handicap.”

Sharmila was further asked the name of the current actors who could play her and her husband’s role in the biopic to which she chose Ranbir Kapoor. She then suggested Alia Bhatt’s name to portray her onscreen in the biopic.

She added, “I really don’t know. Somebody who looks like Tiger. Maybe Ranbir Kapoor or somebody in the family. But when asked whom she would like to play her on the screen, Sharmila asked, “That’s a real challenge. What about Alia Bhatt?”

