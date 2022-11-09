Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are over the moon as their little munchkin has finally arrived. The wait has been shorter than usual as the actress delivered her baby within 7 months of marriage but we’re sure, the journey must have been one of a kind! What’s now exciting is the revelation of massive plans ideated for the newborn and below are all the details you need.

As most know, Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June after tying the knot in April 2022. The couple welcomed their first baby at H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai and underwent a C-section delivery. While we’re still awaiting the name of the daughter, it looks like huge plans have been made by the Kapoor Khandaan to welcome her.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s Pali Hill Bungalow has been under renovation and reconstruction for over 3 years now. We have multiple times papped Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor personally checking on the work and it looks like the couple along with mother Neetu and their newborn are all set to move into the new house.

The brand new KrishnaRaj bungalow is now an 8-storey bungalow. One of the storeys will belong to mother Neetu Kapoor and the other floor is for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. As per a report by Times Of India, the family has decided to designate one floor entirely for baby Kapoor. The fourth floor will belong to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter whenever they are in town.

What remains special is that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also have a special space for Rishi Kapoor in their swanky skyscraper home. The rest of the property will include a swimming pool and an exclusive office area where the senior members will listen to scrip narrations and do their remaining work.

That indeed is exciting, isn’t it? Baby Kapoor is surely lucky as hell!

