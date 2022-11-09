Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is well known for family dramas like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Vivaah. He is now gearing up for his next release Uunchai starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, and Neena Gupta.

The film focuses on a story of a group of friends who attempt to climb Everest in old age. As the film will release on November 11, promotional activity for the film is in full swing. Both stars Anupam and Boman addressed people calling Barjatya’s film sanskari.

During a conversation with ETimes, Anupam Kher said, “Rajshri Productions is a treasure, they have made 60 films in 75 years. They have always made a film that they believed in, which is about the culture they believe in and practice. So much so, at a certain point, I think some uncool people decided to slot them as sanskari (traditional) because they could not deal with it.”

Boman Irani then quipped in, “They are not capable of understanding that.” Anupam then added, “Because they like to slot people. Are Sooraj Barjatya ki pair ki juti k barabar nahin ho tum (you are not even as good as his shoe).”

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan requested fans to watch the film Uunchai in theatres and said that the situation for Bollywood theatrical films is quite tough since people aren’t going to the theatres.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Big B said, “Theatre jaakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kuchh aur hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein humari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal rahi hai, koi jaa hi nahi raha hai theatre mein. Haath jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega.”

