Kartik Aaryan is one of the names that we read every other day in the headlines, and well, for every good reason. He is currently riding high in his career, and after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Rooh Baba is surely ruling over millions of hearts. However, did you know Kartik Aaryan had made his debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, after which his character Rajjo had become an overnight sensation? Well, rumours are rife that these are coming back together once again. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Kartik honed his acting skills and has shown his mettle to prove his worth being an actor over the years. His career graph is surely something to look at. He enjoys a massive fanbase and is often called the most humble actor in Bollywood.

Now, coming back to the movie franchise that made him an overnight sensation, Pyaar Ka Punchnama- will the Monologue actor be seen in the threequel? According to a Pinkvilla report, the third franchise of the film is under talks. A source close to the development shared to the portal that director Luv Ranjan and lead actor Kartik Aaryan, and the producers are thinking of joining hands for the third entry of the film.

Well, it’s quite a good news for Kartik Aaryan admirers and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fans!

So when will it begin? Well, as per the same report, Luv Ranjan will start shooting Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 after wrapping up his current untitled movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Apparently, Kartik Aaryan might have a cameo in that film as well. Well, on the other hand, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3’s script hasn’t been ready even though a vague idea about the storyline is there. The makers of the film don’t want to rush and ruin the legacy of the franchise.

So, are you excited to see our favourite ‘monologue actor’ in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3? Let us know in the comments!

