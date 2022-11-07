After his love story with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan seems to have found love again. During the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, the actor made headlines for romancing Sara not only on-screen but off-screens too. However soon, thing went South and their love story didn’t work as one expected it to be. While he continued to make headlines for his link up rumours, mills are abuzz that he has not found solace in Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan.

The star sister is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the remake of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound.

As per the latest media reports, Kartik Aryan and Pashmina Roshan are the new lovebirds in the two and they are seeing each other. They are reportedly spending quite some quality time together. The report also states that the new love birds have found a new way to keep their freshly blossomed love under wraps as they make sure to rush back to their respective homes to avoid shutterbugs.

A report in Pinkvilla states, “The sources close to Kartik claim when not working, he chooses to chill at his residence with Pashmina and vice versa. They are playing it cool and make it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses to avoid shutterbugs’ attention.” “On Diwali day, Kartik Aaryan drove his now ‘close friend’ Pashmina in his new McLaren in Juhu. Apparently, Jio World Drive is their favourite late-night destination and the patisserie Cou Cou is their favourite joint,” read the report further.

Hmmm! Quite a love story.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is also making headlines for his love story with actress Saba Azad. Recently, the new love birds celebrated the actress’ birthday together and shared the photos on social media.

Coming back to the lover boy in question, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of projects including Freddy, which will hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. That apart he also has Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha in which he’s reuniting with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani, respectively.

