Siddharth Anand is currently gearing up for his next release, an action-packed drama, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone. However, recent reports were rife that Siddharth has been offered a whopping amount of money to work on a Telugu-Hindi bi-lingual movie starring Prabhas. Now, an insider has brushed all the speculations in a media interaction. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Prabhas is now hitting the headlines every now and then as his upcoming movie Adipurush has been receiving backlash from the audience for its poor VFX work. However, recently the makers of the movie have announced that the movie’s release date has been postponed so that they can rework VFX and CGI to make it a better experience for its audience.

Prabhas is trying to expand his kingdom in the pan-Indian film industry ever since Baahubali. However, after the massive success of Baahubali, the actor has not been able to reach the peak again. Now, reports were surfacing on the internet that Prabhas is joining hands with Siddharth Anand for a movie.

However, an insider of Prabhas from Hyderabad shared in an interview with ETimes, “Not true at all. Prabhas is very clear on his priorities. His core audience is the Telugu and the South market. In fact, he feels that some of the causes for his slowdown is the self-conscious effort to cater to a pan-India audience. He is making a conscious effort to move back to his roots.”

Talking about offering 80 crores to Siddharth Anand for a movie featuring Prabhas, the close source revealed, “It’s most unlikely. After Adipurush, Prabhas wants to do more films that are rooted in our culture. An action film with Siddharth Anand suits Shah Rukh Khan, not Prabhas. Besides no producer in the South can afford to pay a director 80 crores.”

So that’s been cleared. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

