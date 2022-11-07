Adipurush had all the right buzz when the announcement was made and initial posters were unveiled. Sadly, it all went downhill when the teaser turned out to be an utter disappointment. Director Om Raut faced a massive backlash from all over for poor VFX work. Now, the latest we hear is about the hike in the budget of the Prabhas starrer.

Just a few hours back, the makers officially announced the new release date of the magnum opus. The film is now releasing on 16th June 2023 and considering a long enough gap remaining, there’s a scope for improvement after all the negativity for VFX and CGI work. As shared by Om Raut himself, they’ll be using this time to bring out the visually appealing film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Adipurush maker Om Raut shared that “in order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give to more time to the teams working on the film”. Now, as per the report in TrackTollywood.com, it is learnt that more than 100 crores will be spent on VFX patchwork, which is really a huge cost.

Adipurush already carries a reported budget of 450-500 crores and such a huge hike has made it one of the most expensive Indian films ever. Let’s hope that Om Raut and the team achieve the best possible result after reworking the film!

Meanwhile, recently Om Raut opened up on the reactions to his film’s teaser. He said, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone,” while talking to Indian Express.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertainment updates.

Must Read: KRK Takes A Jibe At Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor For Welcoming Daughter Within 7 Months, Netizens React “Karan Johar Has Already Signed Her For SOTY 7”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram