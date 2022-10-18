After the blockbuster success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, things are looking dicey for director Om Raut. His Adipurush garnered negative limelight from the viewers after the first teaser was unveiled a few days back. Despite this, it is learnt that T-Series head and producer Bhushan Kumar has gifted a luxurious Ferrari F8 Tributo to Raut. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Tanhaji marked Raut’s Bollywood debut. He managed to impress everyone with his skills and presentation of the magnum opus. The film starring Ajay Devgn was a huge commercial success. Interestingly, it was backed by Bhushan Kumar and even Raut’s upcoming biggie, Adipurush is being co-produced by Bhushan.

It felt that after the response to Adipurush’s teaser, things would have become tense between Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar, but the latest reports state a completely different story. It is learnt that the producer has gifted an expensive Ferrari F8 Tributo to Raut for his work on the Prabhas starrer. Interestingly, the car is said to be registered in Kumar’s name earlier. The cost of the same is said to be a whopping 4.02 crores.

Have a look at it below:

Meanwhile, recently a section of people on the internet started trolling Adipurush because of Saif Ali Khan‘s look as Raavan in the film. Reacting to it, Om Raut came out defending the portrayal and his creative choice. Reacting to the film’s heavy trolling over Saif’s portrayal of Raavan, the director told Aaj Tak, “Our Ravan in today’s time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan looks like in today’s time. This is not a film or a project for us’.”

