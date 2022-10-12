Saif Ali Khan happens to be one of the most successful actors in Bollywood right now. The Vikram Vedha actor comes from a royal Pataudi family but didn’t have it easy in the Hindi film industry. He is the son of legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and has done some phenomenal work over the years. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saif opened up about ex-wife Amrita Singh not allowing their kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan to meet their father. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Saif is currently married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and shares two kids with her names Taimur and Jeh. The actor now shares a cordial relationship with ex-wife but at one point in time after they got divorced in 2004, he openly discouraged Amrita from working immediately after and leaving her young kids back at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with the Telegraph, Saif Ali Khan once opened up on not being allowed to meet his kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh and said, “Why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I have my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I am not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are often spotted attending birthday parties and dinners at father Saif Ali Khan’s home and their equation has improved a lot over the years.

What’s your thoughts on Saif not being allowed to meet his kids back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Slammed Amrita Singh For Doing A TV Show After Divorce & Said “My Kids Are Growing Up With Amrita’s Relatives, Maidservants…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram