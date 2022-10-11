When Saif Ali Khan Slammed Amrita Singh For Doing A TV Show After Divorce & Said "My Kids Are Growing Up With Amrita’s Relatives, Maidservants..."

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost over three decades and has done some incredible work over the years. Over his terrific journey, he has also experienced a lot of highs and lows and had to prove himself despite coming from a royal family. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saif opened up on his ugly divorce with ex-wife Amrita Singh and questioned her working for Ekta Kapoor’s TV show titled ‘Kavyanjali’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Saif and Amrita’s divorce is one of the most high-profile divorces of all time. Though the ex-couple now have cordial relationship with each other and their kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are often spotted at all the festivities and events with Kareena Kapoor Khan who happens to be the actor’s current wife.

After their divorce in 2004, Amrita Singh returned to work with Ekta Kapoor’s Kavyanjali and this apparently didn’t go well with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor was actually upset about Amrita leaving her young kids back at home.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Saif Ali Khan said, “Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family?”

However this wasn’t the first time that Saif Ali Khan slammed his ex-wife Amrita Singh publicly. Back in 2005 in an interview, the actor opened up on paying the alimony to Singh and said, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead.”

But all’s well that ends well. The ex-couple is happily living their respective lives now; with Amrita living with Sara and Ibrahim and Saif living with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his two kids Taimur and Jeh.

