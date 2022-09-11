Fashion is something we all want to follow and be in the trend. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, daughter of ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has a unique sense of fashion. She can easily pull off an salwar suit, lehenga choli but can also dazzle in a short dress or a gown.
Sara enjoys a massive fanbase, and everyone is hooked to her profile because of her unique fashion looks and quirky makeup. Her sartorial choice always create a buzz.
Recently, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the SIIMA 2022, where she looked nothing less than a bombshell. She wore a short bodycon golden coloured shimmery off-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline, flaunting her cl*avage.
Sara kept her look jewellery-less and for makeup, she opted for a minimal look. She put on light foundation, blushed cheeks, smokey eyes, kohl-rimmed eyes with mascara laden lashes and nude brown lip shade. Sara kept her hair open in sleek wavy curls. She paired her looks with yellow-coloured stilettoes.
A few days back, Khan turned into the sanskari ladki by donning a yellow and orange coloured sharara suit with a peplum kurta and dupatta for Ganesh Chaturthi. She proved that she can also look pretty in ethnic outfits.
On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re and had received a lot of appreciation. Now, she is gearing up for her upcoming movies, including Gaslight with Vikram Massey and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.
I absolutely loved Sara Ali Khan’s ‘disco ball’ look. What about you? Let us know in the comment section!
