The 10th South Indian International Movie Awards aka SIIMA 2022 took place in Bengaluru yesterday, September 10 and it was a star-studded affair. From the who’s who of the south film industries to even some Bollywood names – it was a glitzy affair. But the man who stole our hearts with his red carpet look was Yash.

The actor – who became a pan India star by playing gangster Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky in both instalments of the Prashanth Neel period action drama, graced the event with his wife Radhika Pandit. And we have to say, they made a terrific and powerful couple while interacting with the media there. And his outfit… it took us back to seeing him as the rowdy Rocky! Here’s why.

To the SIIMA 2022 red carpet event (though the carpet was actually a dark blue) KGF star Yash channelled his inner Rocky Bhai by opting for a white blazer and giving it a desi twist. Accompanied by wife Radhika Pandit, the Kannada superstar slayed at the event in an all-white ensemble. The bearded star’s ensemble consisted of a white blazer, a white opened-buttoned kurta and pyjama-formal-looking white pants.

Yash styled the look with tan/brown suede shoes, a watch, a silver chain and by linking his fingers with his lady luck Radhika Pandit. Radhika also looked stunning at the event draped in a metallic finish saree in silver/grey with a thick gold border and red highlights along its edge. She styled the traditional look with an elegant and detailed gold choker, bangles and earrings.

Commenting on his look, fans took to Twitter and one wrote, “Boss of bosses don’t compare with him 🔥♥️ Ivr level ye bere impossible na possible madovr ivru so don’t compare” Another – sharing his KGF looks donning a suit tweeted, “Yessss!! Yessss!! Super Upar Wale Hot And Handsome Dikh Raha Bandaa Es Suit Mein!!😎💥❤️” A third simply wrote, “Yash anna at siima” along with a couple of hearts in the eyes emojis.

Doesn’t Yash look dashing – especially in that blazer!? Radhika you are a very lucky woman!

