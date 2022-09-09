Ananya Panday is currently basking under the sun in Italy, roaming around with a happy heart. Even though her latest film Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda didn’t make it big at the box office, she has been recovering from the failure through travel. Her recent bikini pictures are breaking the internet.

Ananya has a unique sense of fashion that always mesmerises her massive fanbase. She knows how to channelise her innerself through fashion.

A few hours back, Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures from her Italy trip, and we can’t stop gushing over how she looked gorgeous. She wore a white-coloured floral printed bikini suit and kept her hair in a casual bun. Ananya completed her look with minimal makeup, blushed cheeks and pink-tinted lips. However, it was her ‘evil eye’ themed jewellery that surely was the show stealer. She wore a ‘nimbu-mirchi’ neckpiece and casting evil eye out emoji earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Along with the pictures, Ananya Panday captioned the post as, “Boat day!!!! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart shaped cave and listened to ‘Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein’ on loop.”

A while back, she had shared another set of bikini suit pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Ananya Panday could be seen wearing a green-coloured bikini with lilac flower detailing on it. She completed her look with a few chunky bracelets, a bohochic golden neckpiece and black sunnies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Well, I think Ananya Panday looked quite dreamy and sultry in the white bikini suit. What about you? Let us know!

