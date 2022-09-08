In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, the Phone Bhoot casts, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina and Ishaan Khatter graced the show. It was too entertaining for our soul. In the episode, as Siddhant took a dig at the Nepo kids, Karan Johar tried to make him open about his opinions. Read below to know more.

After Siddhant, Ishaan and Katrina arrived at the set, Ishaan and Katrina sat at a different couch than Siddhant’s. Talking about it, the Gully Boy actor said that he felt like an ‘outsider’ and interchanged the couch with Ishaan. To this, Karan Johar could be heard saying, “He (Siddhant) is an outsider and the couch you are sitting on is the nepo couch.” Siddhant immediately wished to sit on the ‘nepo couch’ and he swapped places with Ishaan. On being asked about how he felt, the Gully Boy actor said, “Very easy, taking a dig at actors with privilege, who made their way into movies in a relatively easier way.”

As reported in The Indian Express, the Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had commented on nepotism and Ananya Panday’s ‘struggle’ back in 2019 at the Newcomers’ Roundtable. Citing it, Karan asked, “Your comment came from a really strong place in your heart and it was very appreciated the way you put it. But she got and you do know that. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that.”

Going on further in the conversation, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that there was no intention to harm anyone and shared, “It’s always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That’s my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on – nepotism. We just can’t keep complaining about it.”

What do you think of Siddhant Chaturvedi’s opinion? Let us know!

