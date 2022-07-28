Ananya Panday who debuted in Bollywood in 2019 appeared alongside her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. And staying true to how he hosts every episode of every season, Karan Johar made this one sensational enough to make the headlines soon after it aired. So which topic did he broach? Well, Ananya’s love life – and it’s juicy.

In the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan not only confirmed that the Student of the Year 2 actress was dating and then broke up with the Dhakad actor but also quizzed her about her rumoured relationship with Kartik Aaryan. Read on to know all he spilled and made her and Vijay spill while on the show.

Minutes into the episode, Karan Johar left Ananya Panday speechless when he revealed she dated and then broke up with Ishaan Khatter The segment saw the Liger co-stars – Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda discussing how they went on a ‘kind of a date’ while they were filming the Puri Jagannadh directorial. It was at this moment that the show’s host interjected saying, “You went on a date with Vijay while you were dating Ishaan?”

Hearing this, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda both insisted that it was a ‘friendly date’ and not what he was trying to imply. But that wasn’t the end of Karan Johar trying to dig up deets about the star’s love lives. The episode then saw KJo grilling Vijay about his dating life – including rumours of him dating Rashmika Mandanna before circulating back to the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress and confirming on her behalf that she was dating her Khaali Peeli co-star.

At this, Ananya declared, “I am single. No one is asking but I am single.” When Karan cut in saying, “You broke up with Ishaan,” Ananya pretended to not hear him. Not one to be snubbed, the Koffee With Karan host remarked, “You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan.” While Ananya tried to be ‘discreet,’ and rolled her eyes, Karan was having none of it!

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 25.

