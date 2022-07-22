Ananya Panday is one of the new generation actors who has been creating quite some impact on the film industry through her recent work. She has a strong fashion game and can pull off the boldest outfits with utmost ease. At the recent trailer launch event of Liger in Mumbai, the actor was seen dressed in a gorgeous bodycon dress which flaunted her well-maintained figure. Even though most fashionistas were in awe of her look, there were a few people who did not like it and as usual, resorted to trolling.

For the unversed, Liger is an upcoming action drama film which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25th this year. The movie has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and features actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan, and Mike Tyson, amongst others. The trailer of this entertainer was recently dropped by the makers and it has already been creating crazy hype amongst the audience.

In a recent clip shared by the paps, Ananya Panday can be seen arriving at a top location in Mumbai to attend the trailer launch of Liger. In the video, the actress is seen wearing a gorgeous bodycon dress which clings to her well-toned figure. The dress has a hip-high slit with two strings hanging around. The torso has a criss-cross pattern which wraps around her neck. The cut out dress was paired with simple makeup and almost no accessories which made the outfit stand out effortlessly.

In most parts of the video, Ananya Panday can be seen adjusting the outfit time and again as it tends to slip up around the slit. This little detail did not miss the eyes of the netizens and that seems to be the reason why they are trolling her this time around.

“I dont think those are abs, they doesnt seem to be abs for me atleast”, a comment read.

“Jab uncomfortable feel karta hai tw pehenti q”, another troll wrote.

“She’s looking only so conscious and uncomfortable!!!!! Y u wearing it …. Wen u cant Carry it confidently”, another comment said.

“Uorfi Javed Kare Toh Troll Ye Kare Toh Trend”, a follower wrote.

