Ranveer Singh is one of the top actors in the countries today and there is no denying that fact. After debuting in Bollywood in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, Singh has shown off her talent by featuring in a wide range of films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gunday and many more.

In a recent chat, the actor shed it all – both physically and with his words, while talking about fashion and his love for life. His need to never sit still and why he doesn’t give a damn about what people think when it comes to what he chooses to wear. Read on to know all he said.

In a recent interview with papermag, Ranveer Singh bared his soul and body while giving an insight into his life. The actor who went completely n*de for the shoot – while talking about why he never sits stills, said, “I feel like I’ve got FOMO about life. Something might happen if or when I’m sleeping. It’s not sustainable, and I realize that. Here’s the key, I’m in an experimental phase. I want to see how much I can push myself. I want to see how much I am capable of doing – physically, mentally, emotionally. How fast can I go? (before I crash)”

An interview with Ranveer Singh is incomplete he doesn’t talk about fashion, but here he held nothing back and got as n*ked about it as his photoshoot for the magazine. Singh is known for dabbling in gender-fluid and nonconforming fashion and wearing some of the most unique if not outrageous outfits in Bollywood over the years.

During his recent chat, Ranveer Singh got candid about his fashion choice and why his choices lie between his having fun with his attires and being ironic and iconic. The actor, who is currently enjoying wearing the best brands – and something covering himself head-to-toe in Gucci, ask why should he do as he wants. The Simmba actor said, “I work f*cking hard. I want to wear nice sh*t. Eat my f*cking a*s, I will wear nice f*cking sh*t. I bust my b*lls, I work 20-hour days. I’m not complaining — I’m only too happy and too grateful — but I go f*cking hard. I will f*cking buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f*cking a*s.”

While we told you what he spoke about in the interview here, we kept the best for last. DietSabya took to her Instagram page and shared four images of the actor from the photoshoot. While the first one posing full frontal n*de with his hand covering his parts, the second shows him with his front touching the ground – thus covering his front and part of the back. The last two show him only in a pair of black underwear while showing off his fabulous body.

