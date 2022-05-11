House Of Gucci is a controversial film but got critically acclaimed for the star performances in it including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek’s. The film was released last year and revolved around the life Gucci family, founders of the luxury brand. Today, we bring you trivia about Gaga shooting a ‘hot’ s*x scene with her co-star Salma in the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gaga portrayed the role of Patrizia Reggiani and totally nailed it in the film. She got praised by not only her fans but also critics for her portrayal in the same including a SAG Award nomination for the best actress. And well, she deserves it; the singer reportedly practiced speaking Italian for months and also hired a psychiatric nurse to be with her on sets.

During the MGM Studios House of Gucci panel, Lady Gaga revealed shooting a s*x scene opposite Salma Hayek in ‘House Of Gucci,’ as reported by Insider. Salma plays the role of Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma. Gaga in the panel discussion revealed, “There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a s*xual relationship. Director’s cut, who knows? This is a testament to [Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Adding to Lady Gaga’s statement, Salma Hayek said, “You think she’s kidding…”

Watch the video below:

Lady Gaga says that her and Salma Hayek’s ‘House of Gucci’ characters developed a sеxual relationship in scenes that didn't make the final cut. pic.twitter.com/yuU5Ov2nis — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2022

Later Gaga also appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show and spoke about the scrapped s*x scene with Salma and told the host, “I’ll never forget, I was like, ‘OK, listen, so before we do this scene I just want your consent to do something together,'” Gaga recalled asking Hayek, in her Patrizia’s Italian accent. “And she’s like ‘OK, what do you want to do?'”

“I said, ‘okay so I was thinking, you know, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio and you get the phone call that he’s dead, that I walk over to you and kiss you,'” the singer said. “And she’s like, ‘WHAT!'” She concluded by saying, “The only reason that it’s not in the movie is because that whole scene was cut. But it was an awesome scene and she’s walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and all the cats were following her. And Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, she put a bunch of catnip in her boots.”

“Salma’s walking around the house and the cats are following her and then we’re surrounded by cats, and we started making out and I made out with Salma Hayek,” Lady Gaga laughingly told the host. “I’m like that really annoying kid in school that’s like bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof.”

Watch Lady Gaga and Jimmy Kimmel’s full conversation here:



What are your thoughts on the singer pushing a s*x scene with Salma Hayek in House Of Gucci? Tell us in the comments below.

