Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen said that her character, Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, had a much higher body count in the latest Marvel film. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer hit the theatres five days ago and opened to a thunderous weekend. Watch out for mild spoilers ahead.

It carried on from the events of Avengers: Endgame. The film sees Olsen’s character becoming the villain and going on a killing spree to get back to her kids. Those who have already watched it would know just how many people Scarlet Witch wiped out. It turns out that she was meant to kill more originally.

In an interview with Variety, Elizabeth Olsen was asked about her feelings on killing so many fan-favourite characters (not sharing who) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The WandaVision actress said, “I was also supposed to kill more.” “I had a hard time with it. I was like, these are human beings and Wanda is OK with ending their lives?” the Olsen added.

“But I just had to buckle down and think all these people are in her way and she’s warned Doctor Strange not to get in her way. And he did. He didn’t listen. And so I just had to go from that point of view,” Elizabeth Olsen continued. She didn’t reveal whether the ‘more’ she was supposed to kill were in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or not included at all.

Many fans expected to see Tom Cruise as a variant of Iron Man but unlike other characters, he didn’t have a cameo. Recently, the writer of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer revealed that bringing the Mission Impossible actor went ahead of the initial discussion.

Meanwhile, after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen responded to the criticism Marvel receives and spoke about those who belittle its artistic quality. Read more about that on Koimoi!

