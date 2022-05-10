Johnny Depp has been getting immense love and support from his fans and friends from all across the world amid his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. After his ex-fiancée Jennifer Grey, now actress Didi Gruenwald has come in support of the Fantastic Beasts actor. In a tweet recently, she called Johnny a ‘gentleman’ and also that he was ‘100% legit and kind’ to her. Scroll below to read her tweet.

Johnny and Amber’s legal battle is getting nastier with every passing day. There have been spine-chilling revelations from both sides and amid the same, social media is divided into two parts for obvious reasons. Johnny has dated some of the most successful Hollywood actresses and has always been open to the idea of love. Amber’s allegations of physical abuse came as a shock to all the fans of Fantastic Beasts actor who still can’t process this news.

Cut to Johnny Depp dating Didi Gruenwald, the actress now comes in support of the actor. She took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Since the article came out regarding me dating #JohnnyDepp in 90s, I want to reiterate he was a total gentleman to me. We travelled together from Hornby Island to Vancouver BC. I spent enough stressful days with him & nights to say he was 100% legit & kind to me. 0 bad vibes.”

Since the article came out regarding me dating #JohnnyDepp in 90s, I want to reiterate he was a total gentleman to me. We travelled together from Hornby Island to Vancouver BC. I spent enough stressful days with him & nights to say he was 100% legit & kind to me. 0 bad vibes. 👍🏽 — didi gruenwald🏳️‍🌈 (@didigruenwald) May 10, 2022

Now fans in the comments section are praising Didi Greunwald for coming out in support of the Fantastic Beasts actor.

What are your thoughts on Didi tweeting in support of Johnny Depp? Tell us in the comments below.

