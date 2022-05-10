Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the most charming actors of Hollywood and looks like he has always been the one to grab attention amongst the ladies. He enjoys a huge fan following not just for his dashing looks but also for the hit movies which have set a landmark over the years. A few years back, Tom’s ex-girlfriend, who was with him before he shot to fame, had opened up one a few TMI details about their s*x life which is sure to leave you baffled.

For the unversed, Tom has lately been busy promoting his upcoming film Top Gun: Marvick, which will hit the theatres on May 27, 2022. The movie has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and also stars actors like Jennifer Connelly and Monica Barbaro in key roles.

In the year 2016, Tom Cruise’s first girlfriend, Diane Cox had opened up about what Tom was like before he became a Hollywood celebrity. In an interview with Daily Mail, she revealed spicy details about their s*x life, some of it was even shocking, to say the least. She elaborated on how she met him when she was 17 and Tom was just 18 years old, accompanying one of her friends to the prom in 1979.

“We both blew off our dates and hooked up at the after-party. I already had a feeling we both liked each other.” Diane Cox said, elaborating on how she met Tom Cruise. “I came out of the bathroom and he was waiting there with a bottle of booze and a huge grin, and we kissed right there outside the bathroom. We didn’t have s*x that night but we started dating”, she added.

Speaking about how Tom Cruise was quite a h*rny teenager, his ex said, “We’d have s*x whenever we could. He was a h*rny guy, like Austin Powers.” Diane even mentioned that the ex-couple had s*x in her dad’s car and his garage. She even shed some light on his fetishes and it involved her back. “He always said how much he liked my back, and that isn’t something most 18-year-olds are interested in”, she added.

The shocking detail about Tom Cruise, however, came in when Diana Cox said, “I think he grew up too fast but he was very close with his three sisters. One time he said he’s so close with them they taught him how to kiss.”

