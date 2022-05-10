BTS has gained immense popularity in the last few years and most of it is related to the hit songs they drop every once in a while. ARMYs are quite familiar with the hard work that the band has put in over the years which was combined with some luck as admitted by the members themselves, in the past. What if we tell you, just like us Indians, the members and their producers also believe in seeking blessings before a big event.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bangtan boys have lately been quite active on social media especially the youngest ones, V and Jungkook. They hold interactive sessions with the fans every once in a while, and the responses even go viral across social media platforms within minutes. Member SUGA, on the other hand, has been basking on the success of his latest collaboration with PSY, titled That That, which has even secured a place in the Billboard charts.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, a tweet shared by one of the ARMY members has lately been going viral on social media. In the tweet, the fan has mentioned how BTS producers have a ritual of visiting Bomunsa Temple right before the release of their every album. Since they are gearing up for the release of the next album on June 10, 2022, the team is expected to pay a visit soon.

In the past, BTS producers, PDogg, Slow Rabbit and Supreme Boi, have been spotted visiting Bomunsa Temple on several occasions and they were also joined by the septet back in 2016. In the viral image in question, all seven members- Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, can be seen standing right outside the temple just before the release of Wings album. Here’s a look at the post.

Background: before the release of a new album, the BigHit producers go on a trip to a temple usually Bomunsa to wish for the success of the album. the Tannies went to the temple for Wings back in 2016. https://t.co/kIwNn8AzAZ pic.twitter.com/65zy24nW0W — bora 💜 (@modooborahae) May 9, 2022

What do you think about this connection between BTS and Indians? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood!

Must Read: BTS’ V, Jungkook Tops The Most Handsome & Beautiful List Of 2022 But It’s India’s Tejasswi Prakash At 3rd Taking All The Attention

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube