Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most highly bankable actresses who enjoys a massive fan following from around the world. The Hunger Games actress is not only known for her movies but is also very famous for her witty behaviour and speaking what’s on her mind.

Talking about her upfront nature, did you know Jen once opened up about her peeing habits? Well, if you don’t and if you are a fan and are eager to know, then read ahead at your own risk. PS: some nasty deets below!

During a conversation with MTV along with her The Hunger Game Mockingjay co-stars, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that after peeing, she doesn’t always wash up. Yup, you read that right. Jen said, “My gross thing is I don’t wash my hands after I go to the bathroom”

Adding some extra icky deets to Jennifer Lawrence’s confession, co-star Liam Hemsworth said, “And then she likes to literally come back and put her hand all over your face.”

Well, the horrific part is yet to come. Continuing on her confession, Jennifer then revealed “I’ve peed in some sinks.” She also added “When two girls go into a bathroom someone’s gotta take a sink. I actually like taking the sink.”

Okay yikes. That’s some nasty habit right there we say. No wonder Lawrence usually never washes her hands. (Because the sink is in use).

On the professional front, Jennifer was recently seen sharing screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Timothée Chalamet in the 2021 released apocalyptic black comedy film Don’t Look Up. She is all set to return to screen with her upcoming film Red, White and Water.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence's peeing habits?

