Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has been quite sensational. Not only has the couple managed to weather every storm they have faced during their years of relationship, but it has also been done under the public eye. Last year was filled with interviews regarding the unconventional marriage that they both have.

It was revealed that Jada cheated on Will with August Alsina, but despite that, the two stuck together. While the ramifications of the Oscars 2022 incident, where Smith slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada’s hair-loss condition are still fresh, we shall take you back to the time when Pinkett Smith said her marriage with Will nearly killed her!

Back in 2019, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about it with The Guardian and said that didn’t believe that a regular marriage was for her. The actress said that she had a tough conversation with Will Smith as well. “I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage,” Jada said. “Even the word ‘wife’: it’s a golden cage, swallow the key,” she added.

“Even before I was married, I was like, ‘That’ll kill me.’ And it damn near did!” Jada Pinkett Smith continued. The Red Table Talk host made it clear that it wasn’t she didn’t like Will Smith, instead, it was the idea of marriage itself. “Will is my life partner and I could not ask for a better one. I adore him, I never want people to think it was Will I didn’t want to marry – he and I were talking about this the other day,” Jada said.

“But I can assure you that some of the most powerful women in the world feel caged and tied, because of the sacrifices they have to make to be in that position,” she added. Meanwhile, last year, Will confirmed the news regarding their open marriage.

Now, a few rumours around Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith getting a divorce after the Chris Rock slap are afloat. As per one report, the couple has been on bad terms and has even refrained from speaking to each other. Read more about that on Koimoi!

