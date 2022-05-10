The Johnny Depp defamation trial is getting intense with each passing day. It is ex-wife Amber Heard who is currently testifying in the court and has made several explosive statements. After allegations of s*xual abuse and domestic violence, the actress has now alleged that her husband believed she was having an affair with one of her Fantastic Beasts co-stars. In addition, one of Angelina Jolie’s ex-partners has been dragged into the court. Scroll below for details.

Previously, Amber has made a lot of allegations including accusing Johnny of assaulting her with a liquor bottle. She even claimed that she feared he would push his sister Whitney down the staircase just like he allegedly threw his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss. Reacting to it all, JD’s defence team called it a “performance of her life”

As per a report by DailyMail, Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp thought she was having an affair with her Danish Girl co-star Eddie Redmayne, who has also worked with the actor in Fantastic Beasts. Just not that, he believed that his then-wife was also involved with the film’s director Tom Hooper.

Amber Heard said in the court, “I got that sense that he thought I was sleeping with the director, and then it was with the actor I was filming with (referring to Eddie Redmayne).”

The actress also clarified that she wasn’t sleeping with any of the men. However, Johnny Depp called her at her London hotel but lost calm after she didn’t answer immediately.

She added, “We get into an argument. He was accusing me of [sleeping with] Eddie Redmayne. He thought I was working with Billy Bob Thornton but I’d already worked with him a year earlier. He was very upset about him.”

As most know, Billy Bob Thornton is the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie. The duo was in a married life from 2000 to 2003.

