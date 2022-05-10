In January, we reported that a petition to bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is going viral. Not only has that petition garnered several more signatures since then, but another one with the same purpose has been found.

Advertisement

Ever since the defamation case against Amber Heard started, the two have been hitting the headlines every day. It all started when Heard accused Depp of physical abuse, which led to the actor losing major roles in big franchises. This also included Fantastic Beasts. Johnny, who said that the accusations were false, had claimed that Hollywood was ‘boycotting’ him.

Advertisement

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case might have boosted the signatures on the two petitions on Change.org started by fans to bring back the actor in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. One petition has 8,08,250 signs, while the other one has 5,83,346. Recently, in the court, it was revealed that the actor was to receive $22.5 million for his role as Jack Sparrow in the 6th instalment.

But, Johnny Depp also made it clear during the trial that he won’t return for the next Pirates of the Caribbean film even if the studios offered him $300 million, the total sum he made through the previous films. During the Amber Heard trial, Depp also shared how he was asked to write Pirates 6 but that opportunity was taken away from him as he was “guilty until proven innocent.”

Meanwhile, it’s not just Depp whose name has up and running petitions. Another one of the same sites is going around to remove Amber from Aquaman 2. In less than a month, it received more than 10 lakhs signs, going from 20 lakhs to 38,86,799 signatures now.

Now, after both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stood on the stand to testify against each other, the court is on a break. Soon the verdict will be out.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Received Marilyn Monroe’s Hair Lock Was Actually ‘Fake’?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube