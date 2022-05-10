Last month was definitely a roller coaster ride and a bad one for The Flash and Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller and everyone associated with them. The actor has been at the receiving end of criticism as they were arrested not once but twice for accusations that were borderline wild and crazy. While the legal cases were being handled by them, the biggest question for the viewers across the world was whether Warner Bros will continue employing Miller or fire him from the job.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ezra Miller was first arrested on March 27, a few weeks ago for misconduct and harassment. A Hawaiian couple got a restraining order against them after they allegedly broke into their apartment and threatened their lives while stealing many items. Ezra was later arrested again in April following a complaint of second-degree assault. It is alleged that they threw a chair at a 26-year-old lady and she suffered a half-inch cut on her forehead.

Advertisement

Now if the latest updates are to go by, Warner Bros is still unaffected by the controversies that have surrounded Ezra Miller. As per the reports the studio is not at all planning to replace them with anyone else in their massive project The Flash. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Variety’s Senior Entertainment Writer Adam B Vary, in his latest tweets has revealed that the makers of The Flash aren’t considering firing them from the job. His tweet read, “I’m told that WB is *not* considering replacing Ezra Miller on THE FLASH. Miller was arrested twice in Hawai’i this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and again for second-degree assault.”

He also revealed how repaving Ezra Miller in The Flash also means shooting the entire movie again. “It is also worth noting that THE FLASH finished shooting months ago, and Ezra Miller plays multiple versions of Barry Allen. Replacing them would effectively mean reshooting the entire film. (I deleted a previous tweet for misgendering Miller, who identifies as nonbinary.),” he wrote.

It is also worth noting that THE FLASH finished shooting months ago, and Ezra Miller plays multiple versions of Barry Allen. Replacing them would effectively mean reshooting the entire film. (I deleted a previous tweet for misgendering Miller, who identifies as nonbinary.) — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) May 9, 2022

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Gets Support From Amber Heard’s Parents In The Ongoing Court Hearing? Here’s The Truth!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube