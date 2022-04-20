Ezra Miller has been arrested once again in Hawaii. This comes just weeks after their arrest causing public disorder at a bar. The Flash actor hit the headlines for shouting obscene words and creating havoc. They had allegedly lunged at a man as well. Just after that, Miller faced a restraining order after they barged into a couple’s home.

It was said that Ezra broke into their home and threatened to burn them. They had also stolen things like their wallet and passport, which contained a lot of private information. However, it was later reported that the restraining order has been dropped against them.

But trouble seems to find its way back to Miller as they are now allegedly arrested for the second time in Hawaii. According to Variety, Ezra Miller was arrested on Tuesday morning due to a complaint of second-degree assault. The police authority confirmed the details of their arrest, which took place at 1 am. As per that, the Fantastic Beasts actor had caused tension after being asked to leave a get-together at a private residence in Pāhoa.

It seems like Ezra Miller didn’t take that well, as it was reported that they threw a chair that led to a 26-year-old woman getting hurt on the forehead, leaving an approximate half-inch cut. The woman refused treatment for the injury. However, the actor was later released, although the investigation over their charges remains active.

Yet again, Ezra and his representatives have stayed quiet over the matter. It was previously being said that Miller’s behaviour has prompted Warner Bros to reevaluate his future in the DCEU after The Flash. This led to netizens demanding actor Grant Gustin take up the role in the movies.

With a second account of assault, there might be chances of the execs removing him from the franchise. Only time will tell if it happens or not. Meanwhile, Ezra Miller recently appeared in Fantastic Beasts and The Secrets of Dumbledore.

