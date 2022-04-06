Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s Rotten Tomatoes score is out, and it pretty much matches the reviews by critics. The third venture into the Harry Potter spin-off is about to hit the theatres this Friday. Previously, a few critics who got to view the Eddie Redmayne starrer at an early screening dubbed it the best instalment amongst the three.

Advertisement

The upcoming film will see Eddie reprise his role as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Ezra Miller as Credence, and more. This time, however, Johnny Depp‘s Geralt Grindelwald is replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Advertisement

Critics also said that Mads has done a wonderful job at portraying the character in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which makes it all the more exciting to watch. Now, as we reach closer to the release date of the Harry Potter spin-off, Rotten Tomatoes’s ratings for it are out.

Despite Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore being called the best part of the spin-off series, it still has received mixed reviews. Hence, it scored 62% on Rotten Tomatoes with 47 critics reviews as of now. The movie is titled ‘Fresh’ according to the rating sites’ scoreboard.

While talking about the movie, recently one of its actors, Ezra Miller was caught up in a bit of a controversial situation. Miller plays the role of Credence in the films. It was reported that the actor was detained by the police in Hawaii after his unruly behaviour at a bar.

Moreover, the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor was accused of abusing and causing disorderly conduct. He was fined $500 as bail. Not just that, right after this incident came a report of Ezra Miller breaking into a couple’s home and threatening to burn them.

Read more details on that on Koimoi!

Must Read: When Mark Ruffalo Revealed Getting Introduced As ‘Reprised Hulk’ By ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Shocking Everyone Around

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube