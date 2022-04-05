Mark Ruffalo entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hulk aka Bruce Banner in 2012 with the first Avenger film. Before him playing the angry green superhero, the character was played by Ed Norton in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. In today’s throwback story, we tell you how Mark knew he bagged this Marvel character and it’s not how you would have guessed.

While he spoke about the unusual way in which he got to know about his MCU debut, he also spoke about how his fellow Avengers – especially ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr, introduced him for the first time to the public. Read on to know it.

During an interaction with Graham Norton on his show The Graham Norton Show, Mark Ruffalo opened up about how he got the role. He said, “I got a call from my agent a night before saying, ‘Listen, look out your window at 5 o’clock in the morning. If there is a car there, you got the part. The car was there!”

In the same conversation, he also spoke about how the other Avengers introduced him. Talking about how his superhero buddies introduced him to the audience for the first time, he said, “All the Avengers come out there and they are going to introduce the new cast member right? And Robert Downey, my dear friend, introduces me as – ‘And now reprising the role of the Hulk…’”

The Hulk actor continued, “Now reprising of course means the guy who did it before. So they (the audience) were waiting for Ed Norton and they went ‘Yesss’ and he went ‘Mark Ruffalo.’ And they (the audience) went ‘Yeaah! What??!’” The Avenger star concluded by saying, “And it didn’t go so well after that.” Check out the video here:

