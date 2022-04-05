Shawn Mendes and Camela Cabello are two of the most celebrated artists of the western music industry who have left a mark on their fandom not just through their individual songs but also for the couple goals they set together. They announced their split through social media just a few months back but looks like there is a fine possibility of them reuniting for a musical number. In a recent interaction, Shawn opened up about the bond he shares with his ex-girlfriend and fans can barely keep calm.

For the unversed, Shawn and Camila announced their breakup in November last year through a short Instagram note. They mentioned in this post that they have decided to put an end to their romantic relationship but assured the fans that they will remain good friends. The duo was even spotted together at a few occasions but most reports, to the fans’ disappointment, suggested there is no reconciliation on the cards.

In a recent conversation with host Ryan Seacrest on his show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Shawn Mendes hinted towards a possible collaboration with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello at iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert being held on June 4 . When asked about it, Shawn said, “I wouldn’t be surprised. I wouldn’t put it past us.” He further explained the affection he has for Camila and said, “I’ve loved Camila for so many years, and that’s never going to change.”

Shawn Mendes had made it clear through his recent song When You’re Gone that he is having a tough time moving on from the relationship. Camila Cabello, on the other hand, had also opened up on the reason behind their breakup on the Time to Walk app which is a part of Apple Fitness+. “I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there. And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.”, Camila said.

