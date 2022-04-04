American superhero film Avengers: Endgame, which was a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, was released in 2019. The film saw the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse the destruction caused by Thanos in Infinity War.

Helmed by the Russo brothers, the film was made with an estimated budget of $356–400 million. It received praise for its direction, acting, musical score, action sequences, visual effects, and emotional weight. However, fans still couldn’t grapple with Iron Man aka Tony Stark’s death.

Director Joe Russo has opened up about the decision to kill off Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame instead of Captain America. During a panel at the Sands International Film Festival of St. Andrews, he revealed how he had a discussion with his brother and co-director Anthony Russo about which of the two superheroes should die.

As reported by CBR, Joe Russo said, “If you think of Captain America as a character, you go ‘Okay, Captain America dying is fairly obvious,’ right? [Self-sacrifice] is something he would do based on the character. You know, this is a guy who offered to be a guinea pig in a science experiment in order to be able to go fight Nazis in the war. He’s intrinsically a hero. Like, there’s not a lot of complexity there. It might be emotionally impactful because you like him. You know, he’s a very likeable character, but it’s not necessarily the most compelling arc.”

Russo then added, “Tony Stark is a character who was supposed to die,” and justified that Stark’s ego and his entire character arc from 2008’s Iron Man to Endgame, which needed a major sacrifice to complete his journey. “So that seemed like the more compelling arc to us, that it would be Stark who died. So that it would be a richer, more complex arc, and that’s why we chose him,” the filmmaker said.

So what do you think about Joe Russo‘s justification for killing off Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments.

