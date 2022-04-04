BTS might not have won a Grammy this year but they totally stole the show with their sizzling stage presence and energy. The boys performed live at the event and effortlessly became a highlight, making the audience give them a standing ovation with loud cheers and claps. One of the many moments that caught the attention of the ARMYs was the one where V was seen having flirt eye contact with Olivia Rodrigo right before their performance kicked off.

For the unversed, the band put forth a live performance on their hit song Butter despite facing several difficulties as a group in the last few weeks. Their best dancer J-Hope was diagnosed with COVID 19 a week back and fans were extremely worried that he might not be able to participate in the global ceremony. He, however, recovered but the ARMYs were further tensed when maknae Jungkook was tested positive after arriving in Las Vegas.

All members made it to the Grammy awards this year but the oldest of the group, Jin, couldn’t dance on the stage owing to his finger injury. He was seen sitting by a huge digital setup, pretending like he was controlling the technical part of their act. The rest of the members, on the other hand, put forth a rendition of James Bond and Now You See Me 2, playing around with a bunch of cards and laser beams.

At the beginning of BTS’ Butter performance, V could be seen interacting with Olivia Rodrigo while maintaining intense eye contact with her. He even whispered something in her years, making her dramatically gasp before he did a little trick with the card in his left hand. The move and their undeniable chemistry seem to have impressed a part of the audience while others were slightly jealous and hurt. Here’s a look.

