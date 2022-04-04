Tom Hardy once mesmerised his desi fans by enacting one of the most iconic Bollywood dialogues. Several A-listers from H-Town have expressed their love for Hindi cinema and its gems. Twilight star Kristen Stewart adores Hrithik Roshan, while Kim Kardashian has desired to work with Salman Khan.

Countless celebs love Shah Rukh Khan, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Radcliffe, Hugh Jackman, and more. Not just have some expressed their love and desire to collaborate, but the Venom actor once enacted a famous line that sits in our hearts. Any guesses what it was? Keep reading to know!

Back in 2018, Tom Hardy hit the headlines for his movie based on the Marvel character. While promoting it, his Venom co-star Riz Ahmed asked him to say the catchphrase “Mogambo Khush Hua” said by Amrish Puri in Mr. India. The 1987 movie starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi became as iconic as the dialogue.

“Tom Hardy gives us his best Mogambo – what’s the verdict? Think you can do better? Post yours here with #mogambo before the single drops October 3,” Riz Ahmed captioned the video of the Mad Max: Fury Road star saying Amrish Puri’s catchphrase. Ahmed had also then resealed his single of the same name, which was inspired by Mr. India.

Check out Hardy recreating Amrish Puri’s iconic dialogue here:

Tom Hardy gives us his best #mogambo – what’s the verdict?

Think u can do better?

Post urs here with #mogambo before the single drops Oct 3rd… pic.twitter.com/TEkyvi9vdt — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) September 30, 2018

The grunt with which Hardy speaks those three words is hilarious and sweet at the same time. Fans took to the comment section to praise the Peaky Blinders star, with one calling his enactment, “Flawless.” Another user wrote, “this is epic.”

“Definitely the scariest one,” reacted one fan. “This was the best impression of Mogambo Hahahaha,” wrote one more. We can certainly see Tom Hardy as an Indian villain. Share your thoughts with us, and stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

