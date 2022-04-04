While the world debates who the best Chris is in Hollywood and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe particularly, Chris Pratt happens to be unaffected by it. The actor whose USP became Star-Lord from Guardians Of The Galaxy, got his big-screen long due recognition with the Marvel vehicle. Before that, he made his mark in television and the star did become a household name in the west. But did you know what he did before that? Well, our Star-Lord was a male stripper back in time and loved being naked.

Advertisement

Chris Pratt breakthrough in the world of visual art was playing Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation. But that wasn’t the first show and he did have a couple of them on his resume before that too. The success brought him to the big screen and he soon landed on the Marvel Cinematic Universe ground to be a part of the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise and lead it. But as revealed by the actor himself he even worked as a stripper for a brief period.

Advertisement

And if Chris Pratt stripping at gigs isn’t surprising enough for you, the actor even stripped at his Grandmother’s birthday party for $40 back in the day. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Showbiz Cheatsheet, Chris Pratt once spoke about his days as a stripper. He is not ashamed or embarrassed because he loves getting naked. “I was always a very much naked person. I loved to always get naked. I was very free, so I thought, I may as well get paid,” he said. He revealed starting it when he was 18 and he even auditioned at a Strip Club.

Chris Pratt then spoke about being booked for his grandmother’s birthday party for $40 and he danced there too. While he calls himself an average dancer, his grandmother did appreciate the gesture. Well, our Star-Lord I pretty talented in many departments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Claims Marvel Never Had A Set Plan For MCU; Says, “Lot Of The Stuff Was Made Up In Between The Movies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube