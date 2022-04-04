It looks like Tom Cruise loves his airplanes, as it was recently reported that he hired three bi-planes for Mission Impossible 8. With the MI franchise coming to an end with the eighth instalment, Cruise might be going all out to create some of the biggest stunt scenes seen in the entire film series.

It was reported last week that the filming of MI8 has finally begun after facing several delays, especially due to the still-unfinished MI7. The seventh instalment’s budget has racked up to $290 million, which is $100 million more than Fallout! One can only expect the last movie to have a massive budget as well.

Meanwhile, The Sun has revealed that Tom Cruise might have hired three bi-planes as he plans some of the ‘most expensive stunts’ in Mission Impossible 8. The report states that ‘no expense’ had been spared for the movie. “Tom doesn’t do anything by halves, and just like Mission: Impossible seven, the eighth film is going to be absolutely huge. No expense has been spared for this production,” a source told the news portal.

“The action on the production is only just getting started, and Tom is going to be working on some of the franchise’s biggest and most expensive stunts to date,” the source added while talking about Tom Cruise’s big purchase for Mission Impossible 8. “He has hired three bi-planes for stunts he was rehearsing in the UK last year. Tom learned to fly the planes, and now he’ll put all that into practice,” they continued.

It is being said that the scene will be ‘massive’ and “some of the most impressive” ones seen in the entire franchise. While talking about Cruise, the actor will be receiving a special honour for his prolific career at Cannes Film Festival 2022, while his movie, Top Gun: Maverick, will be screening there too.

Tom Cruise‘s Mission Impossible 7 will hit the screens in July 2023, while Mission Impossible 8 will premiere in June 2024. Though still a long way to go, fans are excited to watch the actor’s last venture as Ethan Hunt.

