Mission Impossible 7 and 8 might be Tom Cruise’s last film in one of the most known and iconic franchises in the world. Cruise plays the role of Ethan Hunt and goes on adventurous missions, fights the bad guys, and does crazy stunts like scaling the Burj Khalifa or hanging out from an airplane that is flying.

It was recently revealed by MI 7 star Simon Pegg that the movie will have phenomenal action sequences and that it will get even better in the eighth part. Tom’s co-star also shared of getting terrified after watching the stunts in the upcoming film.

Now, a new report has come in that suggests Mission Impossible 7 and 8 is the culmination of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. According to Variety, the plan of the two films is for them to serve as a sendoff to the beloved character from the long-running franchise. Though the plots of both the movies are almost unknown, it is being said that the 7th part will end in a cliffhanger and continue to the 8th.

This is why Mission Impossible 7 and 8 are supposed to be filmed together, so the continuity can be maintained. However, it recently also became a piece of public news that both the Tom Cruise-led films are postponed due to the delay caused by Covid-19. The seventh sequel will be released in 2023, while the eighth one won’t come out as early as 2024.

The anticipation of the movies and Tom’s next dangerous stunts is still high amongst the fans, who are waiting eagerly to watch their favourite star in action. But if the reports are to be believed and if the films are going to be the last for Ethan Hunt, then it might be an emotional goodbye for the fans.

Not only that, but it will also mark an end to an incredible journey, which started in 1996 and continued to grow bigger as each Tom Cruise starrer was released. What are your thoughts on Mission Impossible 7 and 8 being the last ones for the actor?

