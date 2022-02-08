Oscars 2022 Nominations Announced! From Andrew Garfield To Kristen Stewart, Check Out Which Celebs Still Remain In The Race

94th Academy Awards, otherwise known as Oscar Awards 2022, is one of the much-awaited events this year. The award event will be on March 27 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Now Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced this year’s Academy Award nominations. Scroll down to know more.

Since the covid-19 pandemic still continues, the modified eligibility criteria from the 93rd Academy Awards will remain in force. Direct-to-digital releases and additional flexibility for eligible theatrical runs are being considered for the entries.

As per the Variety report, the 94th annual Academy Awards or Oscars Awards 2022 will be an in-person ceremony and will be televised on ABC. It is also learned that multiple hosts will likely take the stage, however, no official names have been revealed yet.

If the latest report to go by, Oscar Awards 2022’s best picture nominations list includes “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

As for the best director category, the nomination list includes, Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) are in the running.

The official website of the Academy Awards has shared a full list of 2022 Oscar nominations. Take a look at it below:

Best Lead Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA,” Siân Heder

“Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota

“King Richard,” Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

